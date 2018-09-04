National Champions: Joe Montana, Notre Dame, 1977

Below is a Q&A regarding Montana's top memories from the season.

49ers.com: How would you describe that season, given the huge expectations going into the year?

Montana: "It didn't get off to the start that everyone expected, but then we got things back aligned. We had a pretty good team. We should have never lost a game. We put ourselves in a bad spot losing to Ole Miss in the second game of the season. It was a battle climbing back up in the rankings. Beating USC the way we beat them (49-19) helped us get back up there. Still, nobody gave us a chance against Texas in the Cotton Bowl. They had every trophy – the Heisman (Earl Campbell), the Outland (Brad Shearer), the best kicker, the best punter – everything you could imagine. But our defense was pretty tough. I'm pretty sure nine of those 11 starters went on to be NFL starters."

49ers.com: Were you surprised how much you handled Texas despite all the talent on its roster?

Montana: "We were all pretty confident in our ability to win the game, but I don't think we thought it was going to get out of control like that. One of the biggest keys was Bob Golic on Earl Campbell. There's a picture of Bob standing up Earl despite playing with a torn hamstring. Our defense played really well."

49ers.com: What does it mean to be a national champion and how does it stack up to the rest of your football achievements?