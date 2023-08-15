Morning Report: Injury Updates Following 49ers vs. Raiders

Good Morning Faithful,
Brock Purdy Practice Restriction Removed and Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan
The San Francisco 49ers 34-7 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the preseason opener was followed by several positive updates on the injury front. For starters, the team did not pick up any new injuries during Sunday's contest and expects to have more of its players return to practice headed into the team's second week of the preseason slate.
"It was a bright spot of the week (not to lose anyone to injury versus the Raiders)," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "It's usually the No. 1 goal in these preseason games."
Fumagalli, Allen and Hyder Jr. Headline PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLV
The San Francisco 49ers opened up their preseason schedule on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders following a pair of joint practices with their opponent earlier in the week. As expected, most of San Francisco's projected starters sat out of the opener, leaving the door open for the team's draft picks, free agents and younger talent to log some live-action reps.
