Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Pro Football Focus' Final NFL Power Rankings

Ronnie Lott Joins the Good Tidings Podcast

To kick off the second season of the Good Tidings podcast, host Larry Harper, founder of the Good Tidings Foundation, interviewed the man who is likely the best Bay Area athlete-philanthropist of all time: Ronnie Lott. A four-time Super Bowl champion, an NFL Hall of Famer and the founder of All Stars Helping Kids, his work with All Stars and other charitable organizations demonstrates the deeper reality of his commitment to giving back, which – over and above his sports career – defines Lott's legacy. Listen Now >>>