Morning Report: 49ers Announce Roster Moves, Pro Football Focus' Final NFL Power Rankings

Jan 07, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 7.

New and Notable

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have waived LS Colin Holba and signed the following two players to Reserve/Future contracts:

Both Harrell and Mayden finished the 2020 season on the team's practice squad.

Ronnie Lott Joins the Good Tidings Podcast

To kick off the second season of the Good Tidings podcast, host Larry Harper, founder of the Good Tidings Foundation, interviewed the man who is likely the best Bay Area athlete-philanthropist of all time: Ronnie Lott. A four-time Super Bowl champion, an NFL Hall of Famer and the founder of All Stars Helping Kids, his work with All Stars and other charitable organizations demonstrates the deeper reality of his commitment to giving back, which – over and above his sports career – defines Lott's legacy. Listen Now >>>

PFF Power Rankings

Despite a season which saw San Francisco out of the playoff picture only a season after their Super Bowl run, the 49ers still managed to rank in the top half of teams on Pro Football Focus' final power rankings of the 2020 season. Coming in at the 13th-overall position, San Francisco ranked ahead of the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

2020 Power Rankings Top 15

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl Win Probability: 30%
Highest-Graded Player: TE Travis Kelce (93.5)

2. New Orleans Saints

Super Bowl Win Probability: 10%
Highest-Graded Player: DI David Onyemata (88.2)

3. Green Bay Packers

Super Bowl Win Probability: 22%
Highest-Graded Player: QB Aaron Rodgers (94.5)

4. Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl Win Probability: 8%
Highest-Graded Player: QB Josh Allen (90.9)

5. Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl Win Probability: 5%
Highest-Graded Player: TE Mark Andrews (81.7)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl Win Probability: 8%
Highest-Graded Player: QB Tom Brady (92.6)

7. Seatte Seahawks

Super Bowl Win Probability: 4%
Highest-Graded Player: QB Russell Wilson (90.3)

8. Indianapolis Colts

Super Bowl Win Probability: 2%
Highest-Graded Player: DI DeForest Buckner (89.7)

9. Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl Win Probability: 3%
Highest-Graded Player: DI Aaron Donald (94.5)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Super Bowl Win Probability: 3%
Highest-Graded Player: Edge T.J. Watt (91.6)

11. Tennessee Titans

Super Bowl Win Probability: 3%
Highest-Graded Player: RB Derrick Henry (92.4)

12. Cleveland Browns

Super Bowl Win Probability: 2%
Highest-Graded Player: OG Wyatt Teller (92.9)

13. San Francisco 49ers

Highest-Graded Player: OT ﻿Trent Williams﻿ (91.9)

14. Miami Dolphins

Highest-Graded Player: CB Xavien Howard (87.3)

15. Arizona Cardinals

Highest-Graded Player: OT D.J. Humphries (88.3)

