Looking Back at the 49ers Week at the Pro Bowl

A fourth quarter comeback powered the AFC over the NFC, 24-23, in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl. Representing the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk and Joe Staley were active contributors in the league's annual all-star game.
The AFC overcame a 17-point halftime deficit and took their first lead in the final two minutes of the contest.
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller forced and recovered a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to seal the AFC's come-from-behind victory.
Both of the 49ers representatives were named starters and played a significant number of snaps. Juszczyk rushed for 12 yards on four carries and added a 20-yard reception from Goff.
San Francisco's duo was the 49ers first representation at the Pro Bowl since 2015.
Here's a recap Staley and Juszczyk's week in Orlando.