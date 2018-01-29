Looking Back at the 49ers Week at the Pro Bowl

Jan 29, 2018 at 04:11 AM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Photos: 49ers at the 2018 Pro Bowl

View the top images of Kyle Juszczyk, Joe Staley and Gold Rush member Nina at the 2018 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

A fourth quarter comeback powered the AFC over the NFC, 24-23, in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl. Representing the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Juszczyk and Joe Staley were active contributors in the league's annual all-star game.

The AFC overcame a 17-point halftime deficit and took their first lead in the final two minutes of the contest.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller forced and recovered a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to seal the AFC's come-from-behind victory.

Both of the 49ers representatives were named starters and played a significant number of snaps. Juszczyk rushed for 12 yards on four carries and added a 20-yard reception from Goff.

San Francisco's duo was the 49ers first representation at the Pro Bowl since 2015.

Here's a recap Staley and Juszczyk's week in Orlando.

