'Kaepernicking' by US Women's National Team

Oct 29, 2013 at 01:00 AM
102913-Kap-Header.jpg

Colin Kaepernick's famous touchdown celebration continues to be borrowed by other top athletes.

Johnny Manziel used the 49ers quarterback's biceps-kissing maneuver earlier this season. On Sunday, Heather O'Reilly, a midfielder for the US Women's National Team, used Kaepernick's celebration after scoring a goal in a 4-1 victory over New Zealand.

Making it even more special, the game took place Sunday at Candlestick Park.

While Kaepernick showcased his celebration for an international audience at London’s Wembley Stadium, O'Reilly made sure it was on display for the fans in the Bay Area.

HAO-pernick? RT @EqualizerSoccer: @HeatherOReilly was pumped about scoring @Patti_ScrFan had tix to the gun show: pic.twitter.com/OGu9LlqqvB" — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 28, 2013

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brandon Aiyuk Says He's Ready to 'Take Off' in 2023

After closing out a season of career highs, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk believes he's still underrated, but with that motivation, he shared he's just "about to take off."

news

Morning Report: QB Brock Purdy Recovery Updates

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

John Lynch 'Encouraged' Following Brock Purdy's First Throwing Session

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch provided updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's first throwing session following his offseason surgery.

news

Brock Purdy Takes Next Step in Recovery in Week 2 of OTAs | 1st & 10

Learn more about quarterback Brock Purdy's recovery progress and Patrick Willis' induction into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

Advertising