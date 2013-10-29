'Kaepernicking' by US Women's National Team

Colin Kaepernick's famous touchdown celebration continues to be borrowed by other top athletes.
Johnny Manziel used the 49ers quarterback's biceps-kissing maneuver earlier this season. On Sunday, Heather O'Reilly, a midfielder for the US Women's National Team, used Kaepernick's celebration after scoring a goal in a 4-1 victory over New Zealand.
Making it even more special, the game took place Sunday at Candlestick Park.
While Kaepernick showcased his celebration for an international audience at London’s Wembley Stadium, O'Reilly made sure it was on display for the fans in the Bay Area.
HAO-pernick? RT @EqualizerSoccer: @HeatherOReilly was pumped about scoring @Patti_ScrFan had tix to the gun show: pic.twitter.com/OGu9LlqqvB" — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 28, 2013