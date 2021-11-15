Jimmie Ward Active; OBJ, Von Miller to Make Rams Debut on 'MNF'

Nov 15, 2021 at 03:52 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

After a limited week of practices, San Francisco's free safety is set to make his return on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ suffered a quad injury in Week 8 forcing him to miss a game. He'll return to the starting lineup on Monday to aid San Francisco in defending Los Angeles' fourth-ranked offense.

Additionally, cornerback ﻿Josh Norman﻿, who suffered a rib injury in Week 9, is also set to play against the Rams.

Newcomers Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. will both be making their debuts with their new club on Monday. Miller, who was traded to Los Angeles two weeks ago, has been working through an ankle injury and made his practice debut this week with the Rams. Beckham Jr. was signed to the club on Thursday and will make a quick turn around with his new team, especially in the absence of Robert Woods, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Here's a full look at Monday night's inactives for the 49ers and Rams.

49ers

Rams

  • WR Robert Woods
  • QB Bryce Perkins
  • CB Dont'e Deayon
  • OLB Chris Garrett
  • OL Alaric Jackson
  • OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
  • TE Brycen Hopkins

