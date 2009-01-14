Interview Rundown

Jan 13, 2009 at 04:00 PM

Here's a look at the coaches that general manager Scot McCloughan and head coach Mike Singletary have interviewed in the last several days.

**Offensive Coordinator

**Last Friday they interviewed their first two candidates in Colts wide receivers coach Clyde Christensen and former Rams head coach Scott Linehan. 

On Saturday the team interviewed former Browns offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski.

On Monday morning, former Broncos offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Rick Dennison became the fourth candidate to interview for the position.

Linehan had a second interview on Thursday.

**Quarterbacks Coach

**On Tuesday, the 49ers turned their attention from talking to potential offensive coordinators by talking to their first candidate for the quarterbacks position in Rip Scherer.

On Wednesday, McCloughan and Singletary conducted a formal phone interview with former Broncos tight ends coach Pat McPherson, son of longtime NFL coach Bill McPherson.

