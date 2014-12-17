Injury Report: Frank Gore, Carlos Hyde Miss Wednesday Practice

Dec 17, 2014 at 07:31 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Here is the first injury report of the week, presented by Dignity Health.

sf.png

Did Not Participate In Practice

WednesdayLB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), RB Frank Gore (concussion), RB Pierre Garçon (ankle), WR Stevie Johnson (knee), DE Justin Smith (back), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)

Limited Participation in Practice
Wednesday
CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), S Bubba Ventrone)

Full Participation in Practice
Wednesday
C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back)

sd.png


Did Not Participate In Practice

Wednesday
WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)

Limited Participation in Practice

WednesdayDT Ryan Carrethers (elbow)

