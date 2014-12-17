Injury Report: Frank Gore, Carlos Hyde Miss Wednesday Practice

Here is the first injury report of the week, presented by Dignity Health.
Did Not Participate In Practice
WednesdayLB Chris Borland (ankle), CB Tramaine Brock (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (thumb), WR Michael Crabtree (knee), RB Frank Gore (concussion), RB Pierre Garçon (ankle), WR Stevie Johnson (knee), DE Justin Smith (back), LB Michael Wilhoite (hip)
Limited Participation in Practice
Wednesday
CB Perrish Cox (ankle), CB Chris Culliver (knee), T Anthony Davis (concussion), DT Quinton Dial (knee), DE Tony Jerod-Eddie (foot), S Bubba Ventrone)
Full Participation in Practice
Wednesday
C Marcus Martin (knee), LS Kyle Nelson (back)
Did Not Participate In Practice
Wednesday
WR Keenan Allen (collarbone, ankle), TE Ladarius Green (ankle, concussion), DT Corey Liuget (ankle), RB Ryan Mathews (ankle), QB Philip Rivers (chest, back), P Mike Scifres (shoulder)
Limited Participation in Practice
WednesdayDT Ryan Carrethers (elbow)