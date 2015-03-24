Get To Know the San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coaches

Mar 24, 2015
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

Over the next month, we will be featuring 1-on-1 interviews with members of the San Francisco 49ers new coaching staff. We plan to release one interview about every two days. We continue the series with the newest leader of the 49ers defense.

JASON TARVER
Senior Defensive Assistant / Linebackers

ERIC MANGINI
Defensive Coordinator

SCOTT BROWN
**Defensive Line

THOMAS MCGAUHEY, JR.Special Teams Coordinator

TIM LEWIS
Defensive Backs


COMING SOON...

JASON TARVER
Senior Defensive Assistant / Linebackers

CLANCY PENDERGAST
Linebackers

