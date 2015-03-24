Get To Know the San Francisco 49ers Defensive Coaches

Over the next month, we will be featuring 1-on-1 interviews with members of the San Francisco 49ers new coaching staff. We plan to release one interview about every two days. We continue the series with the newest leader of the 49ers defense.
JASON TARVER
Senior Defensive Assistant / Linebackers
ERIC MANGINI
Defensive Coordinator
SCOTT BROWN
**Defensive Line
THOMAS MCGAUHEY, JR.Special Teams Coordinator
TIM LEWIS
Defensive Backs
COMING SOON...
CLANCY PENDERGAST
Linebackers