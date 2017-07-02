Former 49ers P Max Runager Passes Away

Jul 02, 2017 at 12:06 PM

Former San Francisco 49ers punter Max Runager has passed away at the age of 61.

Runager played 11 seasons in the NFL and won two Super Bowls, including one on the 49ers 1984 championship team. He spent four seasons with San Francisco from 1984-87. He was originally an eighth round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles after playing college football at South Carolina. Runager finished his career with 661 career punts and a 40.2 yards-per-punt average.

Runager was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007 and the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. He'd had been living in his hometown of Orangeburg, S.C.

He is survived by his parents, Geb and Nancy Runager, and his three sons, Kolby, Kramer and Tyler. He is also survived by three brothers and one sister, Mike Pat, Clark and Jane.

The 49ers organization sends its condolences to his family and friends.

