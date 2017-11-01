Fann Mail: Time to Wait and See How Jimmy G Situation Plays Out

I don't even think the 49ers know when Garoppolo is going to start yet. There are probably a few factors that will play into that decision-making process. First, he'll have to get comfortable with Shanahan's system. It's not just the playbook, but also the verbiage that's completely new to Garoppolo.

Secondly, San Francisco could realistically decide that they will wait until Staley is healthy before playing Garoppolo. The 49ers will want to put their new quarterback in the greatest situation to be successful. At 0-8, there's zero rush to get him on the field.

"I'm taking it one day at a time," Shanahan said. "I can't promise you that he'll play this week. I can't promise that he'll play this year. I know that we have a guy that we're excited about and I know has the ability to help this team in the future."

It will be a fluid situation moving forward.

"We didn't bring Jimmy here to save our season," Shanahan said on Wednesday. "We brought him here to make our organization better."