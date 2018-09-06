Fann Mail: Examining the Running Back Time Share

A player can't be validated after one game in September. That goes for every position and especially quarterbacks. There will be ups and downs over the course of the next 16 games. There's no sense in overreacting to any of them. You'll drive yourself crazy if your belief in Garoppolo is tied to the pendulum of opinions from national pundits. It should also be stated that Garoppolo is already validated in the eyes of the 49ers. The team wouldn't have handed him a five-year contract extension if it didn't believe that Garoppolo was capable of being a franchise quarterback.