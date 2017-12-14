Explaining the Phenomenon That is 'Celek Time'

Beathard called Celek's number again, connecting with his tight end for a 9-yard gain and a first down. Celek made his third reception of the drive on the very next play and took it 47 yards to the house. He shook Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins to add to the flare of the long score.

Just like that, "Celek Time" was born.

"It cannot be defined," Marquise Goodwin said. "I think we came to that conclusion yesterday in a meeting. When it's 'Celek Time', it's just 'Celek Time'. I still don't know what it means, really."

Kyle Shanahan gets credit for coining the phrase. He had no idea that it would catch on the way it did.

But "Celek Time" left its mark once again in last week's win over the Houston Texans. The game was tied 16-16 late in the third quarter, and Celek had to yet catch a pass. Out of nowhere, the tight end exploded for a career-long 61-yard reception that featured multiple broken tackles and breakaway speed that surprised the entire 49ers sideline. His teammates remain steadfast that Celek's elusiveness and top-end wheels are super powers that can only be conjured during "Celek Time".

Three plays later, Celek finished what he started and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.