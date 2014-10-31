Everything You Need to Know about Alumni Weekend

Oct 31, 2014 at 10:05 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

#49ersAlumniWeek culminates this Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers induct coaching great George Seifert into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. Hall of Fame. The 49ers will also celebrate the anniversaries of three historic teams: 1964, '84, and '88. Below is everything you need to know about the alumni being honored this weekend.

1. Seifert will be the newest inductee into the 49ers Hall of Fame.

2. The history of the 49ers Hall of Fame.



3. The 1964 49ers are celebrating their 50-year anniversary.

 

4. The 1984 World Champion 49ers are celebrating their 30-year anniversary. 


5. The 1989 World Champion 49ers are celebrating their 25-year anniversary.


More alumni content:

49ers HOF Statues and Their Inspirations

In honor of #49ersAlumniWeek we took a look at some of the statues in the 49ers Hall of Fame and the real-life photos that served, in part, as their inspirations.

Million Dollar Backfield
1 / 28
No Title
2 / 28
Dwight Clark
3 / 28
No Title
4 / 28
Jimmy Johnson
5 / 28
No Title
6 / 28
Joe Montana
7 / 28
No Title
8 / 28
Bill Walsh
9 / 28
No Title
10 / 28
John Brodie
11 / 28
No Title
12 / 28
Jerry Rice
13 / 28
No Title
14 / 28
Bob St. Clair
15 / 28
No Title
16 / 28
Roger Craig
17 / 28
No Title
18 / 28
Steve Young
19 / 28

Steve Young

49ers
No Title
20 / 28
Tony and Vic Morabito
21 / 28
No Title
22 / 28
Gordy Soltau
23 / 28
No Title
24 / 28
R.C. Owens
25 / 28
No Title
26 / 28
Fred Dean
27 / 28
No Title
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Throwback Thursday: 49ers Retired Jersey Numbers

Twelve players in San Francisco's past have been honored with this distinction.

8 -- Steve Young
1 / 18

8 -- Steve Young

No Title
2 / 18
12 -- John Brodie
3 / 18

12 -- John Brodie

16 -- Joe Montana
4 / 18

16 -- Joe Montana

No Title
5 / 18
34 -- Joe Perry
6 / 18

34 -- Joe Perry

37 -- Jimmy Johnson
7 / 18

37 -- Jimmy Johnson

39 -- Hugh McElhenny
8 / 18

39 -- Hugh McElhenny

42 -- Ronnie Lott
9 / 18

42 -- Ronnie Lott

No Title
10 / 18
70 -- Charlie Krueger
11 / 18

70 -- Charlie Krueger

73 -- Leo Nomellini
12 / 18

73 -- Leo Nomellini

79 -- Bob St. Clair
13 / 18

79 -- Bob St. Clair

No Title
14 / 18
80 -- Jerry Rice
15 / 18

80 -- Jerry Rice

No Title
16 / 18
87 -- Dwight Clark
17 / 18

87 -- Dwight Clark

No Title
18 / 18
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFC West Roundup: 49ers Trail the Seahawks in Division Race

The San Francisco 49ers are currently second in the NFC West, trailing the Seattle Seahawks for the lead.
news

Recapping 49ers Roster Additions of 2023 and Their Contributions | 1st & 10

Hosts Briana McDonald and Lindsey Pallares recapped the newcomers to the 49ers 2023 53-man roster and highlighted their contributions in this Bye week edition of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Chase Young Llega a los 49ers

Los San Francisco 49ers intercambiaron una elección de tercera ronda del draft de 2024 a los Washington Commanders a cambio del liniero defensivo, Chase Young.
news

Los San Francisco 49ers Nombran A Foliatti Casino Como Su Socio Oficial de Casino En México

Esta colaboración es la primera de este tipo en la liga y subraya el compromiso continuo del equipo de acercarse a sus seguidores mexicanos.
Advertising