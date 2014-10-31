Everything You Need to Know about Alumni Weekend

#49ersAlumniWeek culminates this Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers induct coaching great George Seifert into the Edward J. DeBartolo, Sr. Hall of Fame. The 49ers will also celebrate the anniversaries of three historic teams: 1964, '84, and '88. Below is everything you need to know about the alumni being honored this weekend.
1. Seifert will be the newest inductee into the 49ers Hall of Fame.
2. The history of the 49ers Hall of Fame.
3. The 1964 49ers are celebrating their 50-year anniversary.
4. The 1984 World Champion 49ers are celebrating their 30-year anniversary.
5. The 1989 World Champion 49ers are celebrating their 25-year anniversary.
In honor of #49ersAlumniWeek we took a look at some of the statues in the 49ers Hall of Fame and the real-life photos that served, in part, as their inspirations.
Twelve players in San Francisco's past have been honored with this distinction.