Emmanuel Moseley Returns to 49ers Third-Ranked Passing Defense vs. Rams

Oct 18, 2020 at 03:52 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 49ers will receive a boost to their third-ranked passing defense against the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football." Emmanuel Moseley is set to make his first start since Week 2 of the regular season. Moseley spent three weeks in concussion protocol after colliding with a teammate on a tackle. He and Jason Verrett are set to get the start at cornerback with Richard Sherman still on Injured Reserve with a calf injury.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is ruled OUT for Sunday's match as the running back appeared on the week's injury report on Thursday with a calf injury. The 49ers could get another glimpse of undrafted standout JaMycal Hasty with Wilson Jr. inactive.

It's also worth noting Nick Mullens has been named the backup quarterback behind Jimmy Garoppolo﻿. C.J. Beathard has been ruled inactive for Sunday night.

Here's a full list of inactives ahead of Sunday's primetime divisional matchup:

49ers Inactives:

Rams Inactives:

  • RB Raymond Calais
  • OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo
  • OL Brian Allen
  • WR Trishton Jackson
  • TE Brycen Hopkins

