Cedrick Hardman: 10-Year Club (1970-79)

who had up until that point, posted his best sack numbers of his career on a defensive line that ended up breaking a then-NFL record by amassing 61 sacks.

"What was so remarkable was out of the 61 sacks, the starting front four had 57 and we did it without any blitzing," Hardman said.

One game in particular stood out to Hardman from that season, because it epitomized the kind of talent the 49ers possessed on the defensive line.

According to Hardman, in an October, 23 game against Atlanta, the Falcons didn't attempt a pass for most of the first half.

"We were acting crazy because they wouldn't throw the ball," Hardman said. "I remember that we were talking a lot of noise to [Falcons quarterback] Steve Bartowski and how chicken he was for not throwing the ball.

"There was about four seconds left and Bartowski stepped out of his huddle and said, 'We'll throw this one.' And we said, 'Good.' And all four of us got to him."

Hardman played in his tenth and final season with the 49ers in 1979, thus joining an elite fraternity as a member of the 49ers 10-Year Club.

"It absolutely means a lot to be a part of that," he said. "I had no idea that I would ever be a part of such a group."

Although his career with the 49ers came to a close, Hardman continued his career in the Bay Area by signing on with the Raiders in 1980. While with Oakland, Hardman played a reduced role as a backup "pass-specialist," one that he enjoyed as he helped the Raiders win Super Bowl XV.

"Football was gradually moving to a three-man front, and I wasn't physically built to play a three-man front," Hardman said. "It was more about playing two-gap, where you have a man head up on you. And that would be the most effective way to neutralize a blocker, which I could do."

Once his playing career ended, Hardman became involved in acting and appeared in the 1980 release, Stir Crazy with Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder.

"It was something I just fell into," Hardman said. "I enjoyed it and it beat getting a real job."

Besides his work in motion pictures, which also included his work in the film House Party, Hardman was also on several television shows like "The Fall Guy" and "Police Woman." He also enrolled in a conservatory and studied at the performing arts center in Orange County, California, where he performed in a couple of plays.

Currently, Hardman is more involved in community work, partnering with Wal-Mart stores to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network.

Throughout his post-career endeavors, Hardman has kept tabs on his first beloved former team, but said it's hard to watch the games nowadays, because of the rules put in place to keep quarterbacks safe.

Unlike the 70s, when he could go full throttle after opposing quarterbacks, Hardman isn't so sure he'd identify much with the current rules setup to protect the passer.

"I can't say it would be a lot of fun trying to sack the quarterback today with all of the rule changes they've put in to keep the quarterbacks safe," he explained.