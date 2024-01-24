A Look at the Making of the 49ers Black Excellence Collection

The Inspiration

The collection is the brainchild of three Black employees. San Francisco 49ers Associate Council, Myka Bell, Sr. Director, Inclusion and Culture, Christina Jefferson, and former Coordinator, 49ers EDU, Jonathan Carroll. Myka, Christina, and Jonathan were inspired by the Latino ERG, LEAD, to create a line after the success of the Mexico collection, which was also created by one of our internal employees.

Jonathan took on the role of lead artist and designer. He drew inspiration from B.U.I.L.D. (Black Unity in Leadership Development), the Black ERG founded in 2020. B.U.I.L.D. is a space created by and for Black employees to ensure that they feel safe and uplifted at work.

Blackness can be defined in so many ways. One of which is style. For decades, Black people have used style as a form of cultural expression and liberation. At times, this style has been appropriated, which in turn, silences Black voices. This collection is in direct opposition to that. The collection amplifies Black art and represents the style and culture of the Black employees here at the 49ers as well as changemakers of the past, present, and future.