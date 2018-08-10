9 Takeaways: 49ers 24, Cowboys 21 in Preseason Week 1

3. Jimmy Garoppolo completed 3-of-6 pass attempts for 34 yards. The lone drive for the first-team offense ended in a punt, but Garoppolo did have two third-down completions to move the chains. His longest completion was an 18-yarder to Marquise Goodwin.

Jerick McKinnon's first preseason action in a 49ers uniform was fairly inconsequential. McKinnon ran the ball three times for -4 yards, and he caught one pass for seven yards. Garoppolo and the offensive starters will look to improve next week during the two joint practices against the Houston Texans.

4. Things didn't go any better for the first-team defense. Dallas scored an opening drive touchdown on a 30-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. The only positive during the series for the 49ers was a split sack between DeForest Buckner and Thomas. A few starters (Ahkello Witherspoon, Jimmie Ward, Reuben Foster and Thomas) remained in the game for a second drive in which San Francisco was able to get a stop.

Cowboys running back Rod Smith, who started in place of Ezekiel Elliott, gashed the 49ers for 32 yards on eight carries. Prescott also hurt the 49ers with his legs, converting a third-and-long into a fresh set of downs after a 12-yard scramble.