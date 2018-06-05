9 Observations from 49ers OTAs: June 5

Tuesday marked the final open practice of San Francisco 49ers OTAs. The team's offseason program will conclude next week with a mandatory three-day minicamp.

Here's what you need to know about what went down on Tuesday from the SAP Performance Facility.

1. On the day after the passing of Dwight Clark, the entire 49ers coaching staff rocked shirts honoring No. 87. Some wore the team-distributed shirts from "Dwight Clark Day" last season. Others, including Kyle Shanahan, found themselves Clark "shirseys." It was a nice nod to the 49ers legendary wide receiver.

2. Some lineup notes. Malcolm Smith did not practice due to a groin injury. That means that Reuben Foster (WILL) and Fred Warner (MIKE) started at inside linebacker on Tuesday. Jimmie Ward was also sidelined with an ankle injury. Tyvis Powell started at corner in Ward's place opposite Ahkello Witherspoon.