9 Observations from 49ers OTAs: June 5

Jun 05, 2018 at 03:09 PM

Tuesday marked the final open practice of San Francisco 49ers OTAs. The team's offseason program will conclude next week with a mandatory three-day minicamp.

Here's what you need to know about what went down on Tuesday from the SAP Performance Facility.

1. On the day after the passing of Dwight Clark, the entire 49ers coaching staff rocked shirts honoring No. 87. Some wore the team-distributed shirts from "Dwight Clark Day" last season. Others, including Kyle Shanahan, found themselves Clark "shirseys." It was a nice nod to the 49ers legendary wide receiver.

2. Some lineup notes. Malcolm Smith did not practice due to a groin injury. That means that Reuben Foster (WILL) and Fred Warner (MIKE) started at inside linebacker on Tuesday. Jimmie Ward was also sidelined with an ankle injury. Tyvis Powell started at corner in Ward's place opposite Ahkello Witherspoon.

3. Matt Breida and Joe Williams both flashed during the first full-team period. Breida found room up the right side of the field for a big run after much of the defense bit on a fake end around to Aldrick Robinson. Williams shot out of a cannon up the middle on a long run of his own. Without pads and full tackling, there's no telling how much yardage either play would have picked up, but the speed of both running backs was on display.

4. The longest offensive play of the day came on a deep ball down the right sideline from Jimmy Garoppolo to Breida. Tarvarius Moore had great coverage downfield, but Garoppolo placed the ball perfectly over Breida's shoulder.

5. Korey Toomer nearly intercepted Garoppolo. He read the quarterback's eyes and knocked down a pass over the middle of the field intended for Marquise Goodwin.

6. Garoppolo continues to show plenty of chemistry with Kendrick Bourne. Garoppolo evaded pressure from Arik Armstead on one play and fired a quick pass to the left to Bourne. He then found Bourne a few plays later on a quick slant from left to right.

7. C.J. Beathard's best throw of the day came on a long completion up the right seam to George Kittle.

8. The 49ers ended practice with a full-team "move the ball" period. Garoppolo and the first-team offense converted a 4th-and-2 situation on a quick pass to Pierre Garçon. Later in the same drill, safety Corey Griffin intercepted Nick Mullens in the middle of the field.

9. Here are the top highlights from the day's most entertaining period, a full-team red zone drill:

- Garoppolo opened the period with two impressive throws. First, he threaded the needle over the middle for a touchdown to Garrett Celek. On the very next play, Garoppolo found Bourne for a touchdown in the back of the end zone.

- Kittle made a leaping catch on a fade route to the right side of the end zone from Garoppolo.

- Mullens made a very nice throw to Cole Wick towards the left side of the end zone for a toe-tap touchdown.

- Safety Terrell Williams Jr. intercepted Mullens on a pass over the middle of the field intended for Cole Hikutini.

- Dekoda Watson batted down one of Beathard's passes while dropping into coverage against a running back.

