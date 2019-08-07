9 Observations from 49ers 2019 Training Camp: Aug 7

Aug 07, 2019 at 04:06 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers honored the legacy of Dwight Clark during Wednesday's open training camp practice. The team was joined by more than 30 alumni members, who along with 49ers coaches and staff, donned red "87" T-shirts in support of the late wide receiver and ALS awareness. Here are nine notable takeaways from the 49ers 10th training camp session.

1. On the first rep of the "move-the-ball" series, Nick Bosa went down with a lower right leg injury. The rookie got rolled up after a run play and was attended to by the 49ers training staff. Bosa managed to walk off the field on his own. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said following practice he doesn't expect Bosa's injury to be too serious.

2. Jason Verrett also left practice early on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Both he and Bosa will receive a MRI.

3. Ronald Blair III (groin), Dee Ford (knee), Jamell Garcia-Williams (concussion protocol), Joshua Garnett (finger), Malcolm Smith (hamstring tightness), K'Waun Williams (knee), Jeff Wilson (calf) and Arik Armstead (calf) did not practice.

4. Marquise Goodwin went down with a right leg injury during the first "move-the-ball" period. Goodwin was assisted by trainers and returned to drills four plays later.

5. Jimmy Garoppolo was perfect during red zone 11-on-11 drills. Inside the 10 yard line, the quarterback connected on each of his four touchdown passes – two to Trent Taylor and a pair to George Kittle.

6. During the final "move-the-ball" drill, Nick Mullens and Ross Dwelley dominated the series. Mullens and the 49ers offense marched down the field with one completion to Jalen Hurd and four to Dwelley, including a touchdown in the front of the end zone.

7. On the final play of Wednesday's session, Garoppolo was looking for Kittle over the middle of the field when the pass was deflected by Fred Warner and landed right in the hands of Richard Sherman for the interception.

8. Kentavius Street and Mark Nzeocha both recorded pressures during team drills.

9. Dontae Johnson had a PBU on a pass intended for Deebo Samuel during full team drills.

