9 Observations from 49ers 2019 Training Camp: Aug 7

The San Francisco 49ers honored the legacy of Dwight Clark during Wednesday's open training camp practice. The team was joined by more than 30 alumni members, who along with 49ers coaches and staff, donned red "87" T-shirts in support of the late wide receiver and ALS awareness. Here are nine notable takeaways from the 49ers 10th training camp session.

1. On the first rep of the "move-the-ball" series, Nick Bosa went down with a lower right leg injury. The rookie got rolled up after a run play and was attended to by the 49ers training staff. Bosa managed to walk off the field on his own. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said following practice he doesn't expect Bosa's injury to be too serious.

2. Jason Verrett also left practice early on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Both he and Bosa will receive a MRI.