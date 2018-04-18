8 Observations from the 49ers 2018 Home and Away Opponents

3. There are only three 2017 playoff teams on San Francisco's 2018 slate of opponents: The Vikings, Chiefs and Rams (x2). In addition, the 49ers will play six games against teams with sub-.500 records in 2017.

4. Oakland will make its debut at Levi's® Stadium next season. The two teams haven't met since 2014 when the 49ers lost to the Raiders, 24-13, at the Oakland Coliseum. San Francisco had won the previous three meetings. The matchup is made more notable by the fact that next season is potentially the Raiders final year in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas.

5. The 49ers will get a "break" in terms of travel distance in 2018. They'll still be towards the top of the league in terms of miles traveled, but next season's total is far less than either of the previous two years. San Francisco will travel approximately 20,252 miles in 2018. By comparison, they traveled 23,758 this past season and 22,130 in 2016. That relief is thanks in large part to an extra trip to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Chargers.

6. San Francisco's visit to Tampa Bay will be their first game at Raymond James Stadium since 2013, when the 49ers beat the Bucs, 33-14.

7. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers 2018 regular season opponents impact the team's preseason schedule. San Francisco usually plays annual exhibition contests against the Broncos and Chargers.