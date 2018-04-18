8 Observations from the 49ers 2018 Home and Away Opponents

Apr 17, 2018 at 06:10 PM

We will finally find out the San Francisco 49ers official 2018 regular season schedule on Thursday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m. PT. You can find full coverage right here on 49ers.com as well as NFL Network. Until then, here's a reminder of the 49ers home and road opponents for the coming year as well as a few takeaways.

San Francisco's home opponents in 2018: Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

And the road opponents: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Rams, Cardinals and Seahawks.

Some observations…

1. The 49ers schedule will be made up of their own division (six games), the NFC North (four games), the AFC West (four games), the last place team in the NFC South (Buccaneers) and the last place team in the NFC East (Giants).

2. San Francisco will play Chicago for the fifth-straight season. The 49ers first ever home game at Levi's® Stadium was against the Bears in 2014. The team then played road games at Soldier Field for three-straight seasons. Now San Francisco will host the Bears once again in 2018. The 49ers own a 2-2 record in those four contests.

Related Links

3. There are only three 2017 playoff teams on San Francisco's 2018 slate of opponents: The Vikings, Chiefs and Rams (x2). In addition, the 49ers will play six games against teams with sub-.500 records in 2017.

4. Oakland will make its debut at Levi's® Stadium next season. The two teams haven't met since 2014 when the 49ers lost to the Raiders, 24-13, at the Oakland Coliseum. San Francisco had won the previous three meetings. The matchup is made more notable by the fact that next season is potentially the Raiders final year in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas.

5. The 49ers will get a "break" in terms of travel distance in 2018. They'll still be towards the top of the league in terms of miles traveled, but next season's total is far less than either of the previous two years. San Francisco will travel approximately 20,252 miles in 2018. By comparison, they traveled 23,758 this past season and 22,130 in 2016. That relief is thanks in large part to an extra trip to Los Angeles for a matchup against the Chargers.

6. San Francisco's visit to Tampa Bay will be their first game at Raymond James Stadium since 2013, when the 49ers beat the Bucs, 33-14.

7. It will be interesting to see if the 49ers 2018 regular season opponents impact the team's preseason schedule. San Francisco usually plays annual exhibition contests against the Broncos and Chargers.

8. The 49ers will play the 15th-toughest schedule in 2018 (tied with). Their upcoming opponents posted a collective 128-128 record in 2017.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Frustrated and Disappointed' 49ers Fall to Seahawks in Rollercoaster Loss

Miscues and mistakes cost the 49ers in the near-comeback victory over the Seahawks.
news

49ers Run Their Way Into Sixth Seed Following Win Over Vikings

Takeaways from the 49ers 34-26 victory over Minnesota and injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw and others.
news

49ers Overcome Short Week and Travel to Dominate Jaguars

On a cross country trip on a short week and an early kickoff, the 49ers took care of business on the road in a commanding 30-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here are four takeaways from the game.
news

49ers Spoil OBJ, Von Miller's Debut in 5th-Straight Win Over Rams

Monday night might have been the most complete performance from the 49ers so far in 2021 season. Here are several notes from all three phases coming out of the primetime divisional win.
news

Rapid Reaction: Arizona Runs Through 49ers Without Key Starters

Recapping San Francisco's 31-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 9.
news

A Tale of Two Halves; Takeaways from 49ers 33-22 Win Over the Bears

Looking at performances of note, including Jimmy Garoppolo's homecoming, as the 49ers overcome a deficit in the Week 8 victory against the Bears.
news

Downpour Metaphorically Describes 49ers Disappointing 30-18 Loss to Colts

When it rains, it pours, and that could be said not only for the extreme conditions at Levi's® Stadium, but also the 49ers discouraging loss to the Colts.
news

49ers Rally Too Late as SF Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Packers

Four takeaways as San Francisco falls to the Packers in the final seconds of the Week 3 matchup.
news

49ers Escape Philly 2-0 in a Defensive Slugfest vs. Eagles

It wasn't pretty, but the 49ers pulled off the 17-11 victory over the Eagles with another notable showing from Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa.
news

Strong Start, Shakey Finish; Takeaways from 49ers Victory Over Lions

The 49ers managed to hold off Detroit in the final minute of the game for a 41-33 victory on the road.
news

Trey Lance's Encore Performance; 49ers Defense Has a Day vs. Chargers

Seven takeaways from the 49ers preseason Week 2 victory over the Chargers.
news

Recapping Trey Lance's Debut; 10 Observations from 49ers vs. Chiefs

Kyle Shanahan mentioned there were some good plays and some bad, but the head coach overall was pleased with the performance from the 49ers preseason opener.
Advertising