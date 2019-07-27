8 Observations from 49ers 2019 Training Camp: July 27

The San Francisco 49ers opened training camp on Saturday morning, a non-padded session at the SAP Performance Facility. Of note, the team will host its first padded practice of the year on Monday. Here are the top takeaways from Day 1.

1. Take what you will with a grain of salt, but the 49ers new and improved defensive line stood out during Saturday's session. (This is another reminder that this was a non-padded practice). Nick Bosa made his practice debut since missing San Francisco's OTAs with a tweaked hamstring. The 49ers first round pick got a "would-be" strip sack on Jimmy Garoppolo. Bosa saw reps with the second team at left defensive end. DeForest Buckner also picked up two would-be sacks of his own. Arik Armstead and Jullian Taylor also flashed in the backfield during 11-on-11 work.

2. Buckner and Solomon Thomas stood out against the run, each notching tackles for loss.