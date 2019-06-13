6 Player Updates from Kyle Shanahan Following 49ers Minicamp

4. Setback for Celek

Garrett Celek missed OTAs and minicamp as he's still in the concussion protocol. In addition, San Francisco's tight end will miss two months while recovering from a recent back surgery.

"He can't get tested to get out of (concussion protocol) yet. He can't until we put pads on and stuff like that since he missed his last protocol test," Shanahan said. "We can't do that until training camp. However, that's irrelevant right now because he had his back surgery and he's going to be out for some time with that. We'll see how it goes, I don't know, but I'm more worried about him coming back from the back. That's going to be a little longer."

Celek has appeared in 86 games (30 starts) over his seven-year career with the 49ers. He's expected to compete with Ross Dwelley and sixth-round pick Kaden Smith for the No. 2 tight end spot behind George Kittle.

5. Bosa Continues to Impress

San Francisco has been without its No. 2 overall pick for a few weeks due to a strained hamstring. Despite the missing on-field reps, the 49ers are pleased with Nick Bosa's efforts from a mental standpoint.

"For not being out there very much, I've been very impressed," Shanahan said. "He's been one of the guys, he's not too loud, doesn't try to stand out, but also doesn't sit there and hide in the corner. He's one of the guys. I think he's fit in very well and I think he's very attentive in his meetings. I think he enjoys football. He's not a guy who's falling asleep in the meetings just because he can't practice that day. He enjoys watching it and watching other people and learning from other people. He's handled himself great so far."

The 49ers expect Bosa to return for the start of training camp in late July. They have shown no concerns in the first-round pick getting back up to speed.

6. The Wait for Robbie

Robbie Gould has yet to sign his franchise tender placed earlier this offseason and as a result was not a participant in the team's mandatory minicamp this week. The 14-year veteran could miss all of training camp, however, the 49ers are hopeful Gould will arrive ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Obviously, I'd much rather Robbie be here and doing everything," Shanahan said. "We love having him around. But, I understand how he feels and what's going on. If that's the way he would like to do it, no problem with that at all. We'd always rather it be perfect the way we want it, but if he doesn't want to show up until Week 1, it is what it is. I'll take a very good kicker at any time, whether it's Week 1 or third down just one play before we're about to have to kick. Robbie's a hell of a kicker and nothing's really changed on that. I just really hope he shows up by the time we play Week 1."

Jonathan Brown is the only other kicker on the 49ers roster. Brown was signed earlier this offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, however has yet to appear in a regular season contest.

Odds and Ends...