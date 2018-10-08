6 49ers Who Impressed in Week 5 According to Pro Football Focus

Oct 08, 2018 at 03:40 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

Sunday was a heartbreaker as costly turnovers led to the San Francisco 49ers demise in the 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers put up 447 yards of total offense and limited the Cardinals to just 10 first downs and 49 offense plays. Despite the loss, a number of 49ers put up noteworthy performances according to Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus.

Here's a look at the 49ers standouts in Week 5.

1. Mike McGlinchey

The 49ers first-round pick had his best performance so far of the season. McGlinchey was stout in both the running and passing game, earning an overall grade of 87.2 He allowed just one quarterback hurry in 59 pass blocking snaps. McGlinchey's Week 5 showing earned him his first appearance on PFF's "Team of the Week."

2. Mike Person

The 49ers offensive line excelled in their run blocking and preventing pressure. Person was another standout on the offensive line, not allowing a single quarterback pressure in his 59 pass blocking snaps. He earned a 90.0 pass blocking grade and a 79.9 overall grade against in Week 5.

3. Kyle Juszczyk

The 49ers fullback was second on the team in receiving yards (75) behind only George Kittle (83). Juszczyk caught six passes, five of which resulted in first downs. He added 12 rushing yards on one carry. He earned an overall grade of 78.3 following his Week 5 performance against the Cardinals.

4. Richard Sherman

Sherman did not allow a single catch on either of his targets on Sunday. So far this season, he has allowed just one catch for 18 yards through four games.

5. DeForest Buckner

In what was an overall admirable performance by the 49ers defense, Buckner accumulated a team-high five quarterback pressures in 22 pass rushing snaps, including two hits. The 49ers defensive line also limited Arizona to just 56 yards on the ground. Buckner earned a 78.1 overall grade against Josh Rosen and the Cardinals.

"It's hard to run it against us," Buckner said postgame. "As a defense, we've got to figure out how to create more turnovers."

6. Sheldon Day

The 49ers defensive lineman earned a 90.8 overall grade in his 15 defensive snaps, the highest of any 49ers defender.

