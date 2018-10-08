6 49ers Who Impressed in Week 5 According to Pro Football Focus

Sunday was a heartbreaker as costly turnovers led to the San Francisco 49ers demise in the 28-18 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers put up 447 yards of total offense and limited the Cardinals to just 10 first downs and 49 offense plays. Despite the loss, a number of 49ers put up noteworthy performances according to Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus.

Here's a look at the 49ers standouts in Week 5.

The 49ers first-round pick had his best performance so far of the season. McGlinchey was stout in both the running and passing game, earning an overall grade of 87.2 He allowed just one quarterback hurry in 59 pass blocking snaps. McGlinchey's Week 5 showing earned him his first appearance on PFF's "Team of the Week."

2. Mike Person