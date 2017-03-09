5 Things to Know about 49ers WR Pierre Garcon

He's a former DIII standout**

Garçon, originally a sixth-round pick in 2008 to the Colts, is one of two players ever drafted out of the University of Mount Union. Fellow NFL wideout Cecil Shorts III is the other. Garçon averaged more than 60 receptions, 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns during his collegiate career with the Purple Raiders (yes, Purple Raiders). He won two Division III National Championships and was named a Division III All-American twice (2006-07).

4. He's a business owner

Garçon is a co-owner of a D.C.-based pizza chain called SpinFire. "Fast and casual" is the unique concept of the restaurant that prides itself in cooking pies in 90 seconds. According to a feature from the Washington Post, Garçon regularly spends time at each location, doing everything from greeting customers to taking out the trash. He's even spent time working on his pizza-making craft.

"When I'm not busy, I try to work on my skills," he told the Post.

5. He was Washington's 2016 WPMOY nominee