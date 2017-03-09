5 Things to Know about 49ers WR Pierre Garcon

Mar 09, 2017 at 09:23 AM

John Lynch's first big free-agent splash landed Kyle Shanahan a familiar face and a reliable weapon in the passing game. The San Francisco 49ers announced the addition of wide receiver Pierre Garçon on Thursday.

The nine-year veteran joins the 49ers after spending his last five seasons with the Washington Redskins following a four-year tenure with the Indianapolis Colts. Here are five things to know about San Francisco's newest playmaker.

1. He's got ties to Kyle Shanahan

Garçon overlapped in Washington with the 49ers head coach for two seasons from 2012-13. In fact, the receiver's career year came in 2013 in Shanahan's offense. Garçon led the league with 113 receptions and set a career-high with 1,346 receiving yards.

2. He's produced consistently over his career

Garçon may be 30-years-old, but he's coming off of a 1,000-yard season in 2016. He has at least 750 receiving yards in seven of his past eight seasons and at least 67 receptions in six of them. Garçon has home-run ability in addition to being a renowned possession receiver. He has at least one reception of more than 50 yards in seven of his past eight campaigns.

Through the Years: Photos of 49ers WR Pierre Garcon

View the top images of Pierre Garcon's playing career from his time with Indianapolis and Washington.

  1. He's a former DIII standout**

Garçon, originally a sixth-round pick in 2008 to the Colts, is one of two players ever drafted out of the University of Mount Union. Fellow NFL wideout Cecil Shorts III is the other. Garçon averaged more than 60 receptions, 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns during his collegiate career with the Purple Raiders (yes, Purple Raiders). He won two Division III National Championships and was named a Division III All-American twice (2006-07).

4. He's a business owner

Garçon is a co-owner of a D.C.-based pizza chain called SpinFire. "Fast and casual" is the unique concept of the restaurant that prides itself in cooking pies in 90 seconds. According to a feature from the Washington Post, Garçon regularly spends time at each location, doing everything from greeting customers to taking out the trash. He's even spent time working on his pizza-making craft.

"When I'm not busy, I try to work on my skills," he told the Post.

5. He was Washington's 2016 WPMOY nominee

Garçon, who is of Haitian decent, recently made a service trip to his family's homeland following the devastating Hurricane Matthew. The wideout made a relief trip this past October, leaving the States just hours after a victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Garçon brought medical supplies and bottled water to those in need. His charitable work is all centered around the "Pierre Garcon Helping Hands Foundation, which he founded as a rookie in 2008.

