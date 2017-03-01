5 Notes from Kyle Shanahan's Combine Press Conference

2.** Shanahan explained why Robert Saleh was his choice for defensive coordinator. The two spent four years together with the Houston Texans for 2006-09. San Francisco's head coach also confirmed that Saleh will implement a Seattle-esque defensive scheme with a 4-3 base that features plenty of Cover 3 in the secondary.

"I know the path he's taken, and the people he's been around," Shanahan said. "I know how valuable he was to Pete Carroll's staff in Seattle. I know how valuable he was to Gus Bradley's staff in Jacksonville. Saleh is a very smart guy who can understand any scheme. The Seattle-type defense is a scheme I respect a lot that's tough to go against.

"Knowing Saleh was a possibility (as a DC), with what I knew of him as a man and what scheme he wants to run, made it an easy decision."

3. Pierre Garçon was one of the few players that Shanahan touched on specifically. The coach expects that Hyde will remain San Francisco's top back in 2017.

"I see Carlos being our back," Shanahan said. "I was a fan of him coming out of college. I don't think he's a finished product. I think he's got a lot more to his game, and I look forward to us bringing that out.

"Carlos was a great running back in college, and he's already put some great stuff on tape in the NFL. That's why I look forward to having him and working with him."