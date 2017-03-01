5 Notes from Kyle Shanahan's Combine Press Conference

INDIANAPOLIS – Kyle Shanahan held court for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday during his press conference at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. The San Francisco 49ers head coach was peppered with questions regarding his current roster, his coaching staff and his desire to be his own offensive coordinator.
Here are the most important notes from the media session, boiled down "Ninersfeed" style.
1. Many analysts see wide receiver as a position of need for the 49ers. Shanahan shared his belief that San Francisco has quality receiving options, but added that there will be new faces added to the roster.
"I feel like we've got a bunch of good players who we feel like we can compete with," Shanahan said. "We know we've got to add some, too. We're going to add as many as we can to help our roster. We're going to add some competition."
2.** Shanahan explained why Robert Saleh was his choice for defensive coordinator. The two spent four years together with the Houston Texans for 2006-09. San Francisco's head coach also confirmed that Saleh will implement a Seattle-esque defensive scheme with a 4-3 base that features plenty of Cover 3 in the secondary.
"I know the path he's taken, and the people he's been around," Shanahan said. "I know how valuable he was to Pete Carroll's staff in Seattle. I know how valuable he was to Gus Bradley's staff in Jacksonville. Saleh is a very smart guy who can understand any scheme. The Seattle-type defense is a scheme I respect a lot that's tough to go against.
"Knowing Saleh was a possibility (as a DC), with what I knew of him as a man and what scheme he wants to run, made it an easy decision."
3. Pierre Garçon was one of the few players that Shanahan touched on specifically. The coach expects that Hyde will remain San Francisco's top back in 2017.
"I see Carlos being our back," Shanahan said. "I was a fan of him coming out of college. I don't think he's a finished product. I think he's got a lot more to his game, and I look forward to us bringing that out.
"Carlos was a great running back in college, and he's already put some great stuff on tape in the NFL. That's why I look forward to having him and working with him."
View photos of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine.
4.** Shanahan also shared his admiration for new running backs coach Bobby Turner. The two have worked together since Shanahan became the offensive coordinator of the Washington Redskins in 2010.
"Bobby is a guy who I respect as much as anyone I've ever been around," Shanahan said. "He's been a longtime running backs coach, and he's coached a lot of great ones. He's coached all different types of guys – different styles. He's found some guys high in the draft, and he's found some guys low in the draft. Bobby was born to be a running backs coach."
5. San Francisco's lack of an offensive coordinator continues to be a topic of conversation. Shanahan explained the rationale behind being his own play-caller for the 49ers offense.
"I think it's important that you keep doing the stuff that got you the job. I enjoyed being a coordinator, and I enjoy calling plays. I will always do that if I feel that it helps the team."