5 Highlights from the 2018 State of the Franchise

3. Good Vibes Only

There was a segment of the show in which Kyle Shanahan, Robert Saleh and Richard Hightower took the stage. At the end of the trio's appearance, co-host Peter Schrager asked all three coaches to share why they're excited for the 2018 season.

Shanahan and Saleh's responses elicited a huge reaction from the crowd on hand.

"I think everyone already knows," Shanahan said. "You guys saw our last five games. You guys have seen the people that we've added. I hope you guys have trust for what we say and how hard we work. We won't hesitate. We're going to go out and do everything we can. I don't believe we'll let anyone down doing that. I'm as pumped as you guys are, and I think our team is also."

And Saleh: "I can't add much, but what I will say is this. This is our second year in the system and our players are more comfortable in what we're doing schematically. What you should see is a much faster and more violent product. That's what we're excited about."

4. A DeFo and His Dog

Richard Sherman was keen to point out that DeForest Buckner is a dog owner. It turns out the 6-foot-8 defensive lineman wasn't in the market for a big dog and opted to go with a cavalier poodle named Kemo. Fun fact, a quick Google search revealed that's a crossbreed between a poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, better known as a "cavoodle." The more you know, as they say.

Anyways, DeFo defended his choice of a small dog.

"He's a really good dog, and I love him a lot," Buckner said of Kemo. "He's a really loyal dog. I like him cause he doesn't shed. I don't need a big dog knocking everything over. I'm already big myself."

5. So Fresh and So Clean