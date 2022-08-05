49ers Waive WR Taysir Mack

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they have waived WR Taysir Mack.
Mack (6-2, 190) originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022.
The 49ers have signed offensive lineman Jordan Mills and wide receiver Willie Snead IV.
The 49ers have announced that tight end Jordan Matthews has been placed on the Injured Reserve list.
The 49ers have signed wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a three-year extension through the 2025 season.
The 49ers have signed Akeem Spence to a one-year deal and placed Maurice Hurst on the Injured Reserve List.
The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Tomasi Laulile to a one-year deal.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the release of defensive lineman Dee Ford.
The 49ers have placed Verrett and Woerner on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and rookie Kalia Davis on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the signing of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract.
On Friday, seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack announced his retirement from the NFL.
The 49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals.