49ers Supporters Club Enters a Year 2 of Exclusive Benefits for Fans

The San Francisco 49ers today launched year two of the 49ers Supporters Club presented by Socios.com. Highlighted by adding a presenting sponsor, the club's second season will also feature a new physical member pack that will be shipped to all subscribers around the world. Domestic annual subscription plans cost $75, while international plans cost $100 inclusive of all shipping and handling fees. 49ers season ticket members receive $10 off and 10% of all subscriptions go towards the 49ers Foundation's mission of educating and empowering Bay Area youth. Members of the Faithful can subscribe at supporters.49ers.com.

"The 49ers are proud to have millions of Faithful supporting us throughout California, the U.S., and the world," said 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Alex Chang. "The Supporters Club allows us to maintain a strong bond with fans no matter where they live or where they're from. We look forward to another year of providing the Faithful with benefits that make them feel a part of our family."

This year, the aforementioned member pack comes included with a 2022 season member card, Supporters Club pin, car magnet, commemorative 2022 Mexico City game luggage tag, and personalized 49ers locker room poster – all items that are exclusive to Supporters Club subscribers.

Physical benefits aside, the 49ers Supporters Club will offer a new level of exclusive digital content this season. Subscribers can expect weekly 49ers articles published by team media personalities and a higher frequency of Spanish-specific content. Honoring the storied franchise's past, new video content will feature notable 49ers alumni like Bryant Young, Jeff Garcia and Eric Davis. Finally, some of the most influential 49ers fans and media personalities will participate in live virtual events all season long, interacting directly with Faithful across the globe.

Last year's inaugural season of the Supporters Club provided the team with several key insights about the Faithful. Nearly a quarter of all subscribers reside outside the United States, spanning 24 total countries, further proving the team's global reach and reputation.