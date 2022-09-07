49ers Supporters Club Enters a Year 2 of Exclusive Benefits for Fans

Sep 07, 2022 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers today launched year two of the 49ers Supporters Club presented by Socios.com. Highlighted by adding a presenting sponsor, the club's second season will also feature a new physical member pack that will be shipped to all subscribers around the world. Domestic annual subscription plans cost $75, while international plans cost $100 inclusive of all shipping and handling fees. 49ers season ticket members receive $10 off and 10% of all subscriptions go towards the 49ers Foundation's mission of educating and empowering Bay Area youth. Members of the Faithful can subscribe at supporters.49ers.com.

"The 49ers are proud to have millions of Faithful supporting us throughout California, the U.S., and the world," said 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Alex Chang. "The Supporters Club allows us to maintain a strong bond with fans no matter where they live or where they're from. We look forward to another year of providing the Faithful with benefits that make them feel a part of our family."

This year, the aforementioned member pack comes included with a 2022 season member card, Supporters Club pin, car magnet, commemorative 2022 Mexico City game luggage tag, and personalized 49ers locker room poster – all items that are exclusive to Supporters Club subscribers.

Physical benefits aside, the 49ers Supporters Club will offer a new level of exclusive digital content this season. Subscribers can expect weekly 49ers articles published by team media personalities and a higher frequency of Spanish-specific content. Honoring the storied franchise's past, new video content will feature notable 49ers alumni like Bryant Young, Jeff Garcia and Eric Davis. Finally, some of the most influential 49ers fans and media personalities will participate in live virtual events all season long, interacting directly with Faithful across the globe.

Last year's inaugural season of the Supporters Club provided the team with several key insights about the Faithful. Nearly a quarter of all subscribers reside outside the United States, spanning 24 total countries, further proving the team's global reach and reputation.

For more information on the 49ers Supporters Club, please visit supporters.49ers.com.

Related Content

news

49ers Name Avery Dennison as Official Cutting-Edge Embellishment Partner

Aligned in their mission to curate meaningful experiences for fans, the two brands will trailblaze Next-Gen fan engagement through retail, giveaways and more.

news

49ers and Gridiron Announce Exclusive Digital Content Partnership in the UK

UK fans of the 49ers and NFL will receive weekly news and stories from 49ers Insiders across Gridiron's multi-channel platforms throughout the 2022 season.

news

49ers to Host Week 1 Watch Party in Leeds, England

Featuring appearances by 49ers alumni and Leeds United personnel, the one-of-a-kind event promises to present an authentic and exciting NFL game day experience.

news

49ers Partner with TalkSPORT to Extend Radio Network to UK

The 49ers announced an agreement with UK sports radio giant talkSPORT to broadcast 11 or more regular season 49ers games and additional 49ers programming on talkSPORT2 all season long.

news

49ers Firman Acuerdo con Grupo Fórmula para los Derechos de Radio en todo México

El acuerdo multianual amplía el acceso a las transmisiones de radio en español de todos los juegos de los 49ers y programación complementaria a 36 estaciones de radio en 22 ciudades de México.

news

49ers Sign Exclusive Partnership with Grupo Fórmula for Radio Rights Throughout Mexico

The multi-year deal expands access to San Francisco's Spanish-language radio broadcasts of all 49ers games and ancillary programming to 36 radio stations in 22 cities across Mexico.

news

49ers Amplían sus Transmisiones Televisivas al Firmar Acuerdo con FOX Sports México

San Francisco será el único equipo de la NFL cuyos partidos de pretemporada serán transmitidos a través de FOX Sports México empezando este viernes contra Green Bay.

news

49ers Expand Broadcast Reach to Mexico with FOX Sports Partnership

Featuring a Spanish-language simulcast, San Francisco will be the only NFL team to broadcast on FOX Sports Mexico this season beginning on Friday against Green Bay.

news

49ers Announce 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The 49ers have announced the team's 2022 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows.

news

NFL Anuncia el Inicio de Venta de Boletos para el Juego en México

El tercer MNF será el 21 de noviembre, a las 19:00 horas, en el Estadio Azteca.

news

NFL to Begin Ticket Sales for 49ers vs. Cardinals Game in Mexico

The third MNF will take place at the Estadio Azteca on November 21st, at 7:00 p.m.

