49ers Snap Count: Week 10 vs. New York Giants

It's time for our weekly look at the snap count totals for the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some playing time observations from the team's first win of the season, a 31-21 victory over the New York Giants in Week 10. Below is a list of reps for each player, broken down by phase of the game.
(Not pictured: Erik Magnuson, five special teams snaps)
- Reuben Foster played all 66 defensive snaps and recorded a game-high 10 tackles. It's the first time all season the Foster has been able to stay healthy throughout the entire game, which is a very encouraging sign for the 49ers.
- Ronald Blair III made the most of his 30 snaps, getting two sacks and forcing a fumble of Eli Manning. Blair posted three sacks as a rookie in 2016, and he has six games left to top that mark.
- Newly-signed Louis Murphy started and played 27 snaps despite not playing in the first nine weeks. He caught both of his targets for 48 yards, including a 40-yard catch-and-run in the second half.
- Kendrick Bourne came up huge for the 49ers. He caught three passes for 42 yards while playing 29 snaps. All three of his receptions were clutch conversions on third down.
- Adrian Colbert made his first-career start on Sunday and played all 66 defensive snaps. He posted four tackles and had a game-high two passes defended. One of those came when Colbert blew up a Giants receiver on a deep pass down the left sideline.
- Joe Staley returned to action after missing one game due to an orbital fracture. That restored the 49ers original offensive line. All five starters played all 61 snaps on offense.
- Garrett Celek saw a season-high 56 reps against the Giants in the absence of George Kittle. The tight end caught four passes for 67 yards, including a career-long 47-yard touchdown reception just before halftime.
- K'Waun Williams also returned to the lineup. San Francisco's starting nickel corner played 44 snaps in Week 10 after missing two games with a quad injury.