49ers Snap Count: Week 10 vs. New York Giants

Nov 13, 2017 at 01:49 AM

It's time for our weekly look at the snap count totals for the San Francisco 49ers. Here are some playing time observations from the team's first win of the season, a 31-21 victory over the New York Giants in Week 10. Below is a list of reps for each player, broken down by phase of the game.

(Not pictured: Erik Magnuson, five special teams snaps)

  • Reuben Foster played all 66 defensive snaps and recorded a game-high 10 tackles. It's the first time all season the Foster has been able to stay healthy throughout the entire game, which is a very encouraging sign for the 49ers.
  • Ronald Blair III made the most of his 30 snaps, getting two sacks and forcing a fumble of Eli Manning. Blair posted three sacks as a rookie in 2016, and he has six games left to top that mark.
  • Newly-signed Louis Murphy started and played 27 snaps despite not playing in the first nine weeks. He caught both of his targets for 48 yards, including a 40-yard catch-and-run in the second half.

  • Kendrick Bourne came up huge for the 49ers. He caught three passes for 42 yards while playing 29 snaps. All three of his receptions were clutch conversions on third down.
  • Adrian Colbert made his first-career start on Sunday and played all 66 defensive snaps. He posted four tackles and had a game-high two passes defended. One of those came when Colbert blew up a Giants receiver on a deep pass down the left sideline.
  • Joe Staley returned to action after missing one game due to an orbital fracture. That restored the 49ers original offensive line. All five starters played all 61 snaps on offense.
  • Garrett Celek saw a season-high 56 reps against the Giants in the absence of George Kittle. The tight end caught four passes for 67 yards, including a career-long 47-yard touchdown reception just before halftime.
  • K'Waun Williams also returned to the lineup. San Francisco's starting nickel corner played 44 snaps in Week 10 after missing two games with a quad injury.
