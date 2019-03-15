49ers Sign RB Tevin Coleman and WR Jordan Matthews

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday they have signed RB Tevin Coleman to a two-year deal and WR Jordan Matthews to a one-year deal.

Coleman (6-1, 210) was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past four seasons with the Falcons (2015-18), he appeared in 56 games (20 starts) and registered 528 carries for 2,340 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 92 receptions for 1,010 yards and 11 touchdowns. Coleman has also appeared in five postseason games and recorded 53 carries for 234 yards and one touchdown as well as 11 receptions for 105 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Coleman appeared in all 16 games (14 starts) with the Falcons, where he finished with career highs in carries (167) and rushing yards (800) to go along with four touchdowns. He reunites with head coach Kyle Shanahan and running backs coach Robert Turner Jr. who worked with Coleman in 2015-16. In 2016, he rushed for 520 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries and added 31 receptions for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

A 25-year-old native of Oak Forest, IL, Coleman attended Indiana University, where he appeared in 33 games for the Hoosiers and registered 452 rushes for 3,219 yards (7.1 average) and 28 touchdowns.

Matthews (6-3, 215) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2014-16 & 2018) and Buffalo Bills (2017), he has registered 270 receptions for 3,255 yards (12.1 average) and 22 touchdowns. In 2018, Matthews signed with the New England Patriots as a free agent on April 6, 2018. Following his release from New England on August 7, he re-signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 19 where he appeared in 14 games (three starts) and registered 20 receptions for 300 yards and two touchdowns.