49ers Sign Exclusive Partnership with Grupo Fórmula for Radio Rights Throughout Mexico 

The San Francisco 49ers today announced an agreement with Grupo Fórmula to provide the Mexican radio giant to broadcast all 49ers games on Radio Fórmula. The deal will kick off when the 49ers face the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday, August 20th at 6:00 p.m. CT. The largest radio group in Mexico, Grupo Fórmula has also selected the 49ers as its only NFL partner for the launch of its new concept for sports news: Formula Deportes.

"Knowing that radio broadcasts are the most widely accessible form of live entertainment throughout Mexico, finding a Mexican radio broadcast partner with national reach was imperative for us," said 49ers Chief Marketing Officer Alex Chang. "Radio Fórmula is the largest and experienced group in the Mexican radio landscape, allowing us to reach more fans throughout the country. We are excited to partner with them."

"In Mexico as in the US, the 49ers is one of the most emblematic teams in the NFL. Being part of its expansion process in our country is of the utmost importance for the group" said Mario Ávila, Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Fórmula. "In addition to the fact that we are convinced that we will accelerate the growth of the 49ers in its number of fans and in its market penetration through the most accessible medium: the radio. The 49ers radio in Mexico is Radio Formula."

Veteran Spanish radio broadcasters Jesus Zarate and Carlos Yustis will serve as the main broadcast duo throughout the 2022 NFL season. Zarate has been the Spanish radio voice of the 49ers since 2012 but has also covered the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and San Jose Sharks. Yustis concurrently serves as a Sports Anchor for Telemundo 48 in the Bay Area and has previously covered Super Bowls, Olympics and FIFA World Cups. Experienced Spanish Radio personality Mayra Gomez will also contribute to 49ers game broadcasts this season.

In addition to broadcasting 49ers games, Radio Fórmula will air exclusive 49ers content all season long and will create the "Dia de los 49ers" program to keep up to date all the activities of the team. New 49ers team reporter Lindsey Pallares will contribute to content alongside other 49ers insiders and media personalities to be announced throughout the season.

This deal adds Radio Fórmula to the 49ers roster of Mexican broadcast partners, reaffirming the team's commitment to prioritizing Spanish-language content for the Faithful and activating on their newly acquired International Home Marketing Area rights. Last week, the 49ers and FOX Sports Mexico announced a multi-year partnership allowing the outlet to broadcast 49ers preseason games, in additional to year-round content.

Spanish-speaking Faithful can keep up with the 49ers by visiting 49ers.com/espanol and following on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

As part of the partnership with Grupo Fórmula, 49ers Spanish Radio broadcasts and ancillary programming is now available in the following cities in Mexico: