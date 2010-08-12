49ers Sign DT Tukuafu

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they have signed DT Will Tukuafu to a two-year contract.
Tukuafu (6-4, 272) joins the 49ers as a rookie free agent from the University of Oregon. He was originally signed earlier this year by the Seattle Seahawks before being released on June 22. Tukuafu totaled 131 tackles, 14.5 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles over the final three years of his collegiate career for the Ducks.
He attended Scottsdale Community College prior to transferring to Oregon. A native of Salt Lake City, UT, Tukuafu earned the team's Gonyea Award (most inspirational player) and Schaffeld Award (outstanding defensive lineman), as a senior.
Tukuafu will wear jersey #63.