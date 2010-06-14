49ers Sign Draft Pick Dixon

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed RB Anthony Dixon to a four-year deal.
Dixon (6-1, 235), was a sixth-round selection (173rd overall) by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Mississippi State. Dixon finished his career as the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,994 yards, playing in 48 of 49 career games. He also owns school records for career attempts (910) and rushing touchdowns (42).
Dixon set the Bulldog's single-season rushing mark and ranked second in the SEC in with 1,391 rushing yards, as a senior. He also recorded 12 touchdowns and eight 100-yard rushing games. Dixon set the school's single-game rushing record by recording 252 yards on 33 attempts at Kentucky.
Dixon attended Terry (MS) High School and finished his senior season with 2,683 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns. He is the third of the 49ers eight 2010 draft picks to sign.
