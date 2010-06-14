49ers Sign Draft Pick Dixon

Jun 14, 2010 at 06:51 AM
061410-Dixon-Header.jpg

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have signed RB Anthony Dixon to a four-year deal.

Dixon (6-1, 235), was a sixth-round selection (173rd overall) by the 49ers in this year's draft out of Mississippi State. Dixon finished his career as the school's all-time leading rusher with 3,994 yards, playing in 48 of 49 career games. He also owns school records for career attempts (910) and rushing touchdowns (42).

Dixon set the Bulldog's single-season rushing mark and ranked second in the SEC in with 1,391 rushing yards, as a senior. He also recorded 12 touchdowns and eight 100-yard rushing games. Dixon set the school's single-game rushing record by recording 252 yards on 33 attempts at Kentucky.

Dixon attended Terry (MS) High School and finished his senior season with 2,683 yards rushing and 31 touchdowns. He is the third of the 49ers eight 2010 draft picks to sign.

For more on Dixon, watch TV49's recent "Quick Hits" segment with the rookie running back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights 49ers Offseason Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Congratulates Tom Brady on His Retirement

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Ways to Watch the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

All the ways to watch, stream and listen to the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl as Kyle Juszczyk George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and other 49ers﻿ are set to take the field in Las Vegas. 
news

49ers Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The 49ers announced that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.
Advertising