49ers Sign DB Dexter McCoil; Place S Terrell Williams Jr. on Injured Reserve

Aug 17, 2018 at 11:49 AM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have signed DB Dexter McCoil to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed S Terrell Williams Jr. on the Injured Reserve List.

McCoil (6-4, 220) originally joined the 49ers in 2017 after the team claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers on October 9, 2017. He went on to appear in eight games for San Francisco and registered one tackle. McCoil was waived by the team on April 30, 2018.

Williams Jr. (6-4, 212) originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Houston on April 30, 2018.

