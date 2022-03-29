49ers Sign Cool Cat as Preferred Wine Spritzer

The San Francisco 49ers have signed a partnership with Cool Cat, a Ready To Drink (RTD) lifestyle company offering a refreshing line of naturally flavored wine spritzer cocktails, to serve their products at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.

"Cool Cat is an incredible addition to the lineup of refreshing beverages served at Levi's® Stadium in 2022 and we are happy to welcome them to the 49ers partnership family," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP of Corporate Partnerships. "We're always looking out for new brands to enhance the fan experience at our home games and we expect this partnership to be one the Faithful will love."

Beginning May 15, Cool Cat will also become the "preferred wine spritzer" of the San Francisco 49ers and be available for purchase in Levi's® Stadium.

"Music and sports are incredibly relevant to the Cool Cat lifestyle," said co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. "We've been successful with music sponsorships and are excited to incorporate sports into the mix, which will help raise brand awareness in our priority markets. We're grateful to organizations that stand behind both our brand DNA and product and are allocating resources to help minority brands like ours succeed."

Named "Best Spritzer" by Liquor.com, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are available in four flavors – Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry and Grapefruit. The naturally flavored spritzers feature a base of California white wine and are naturally gluten free. At 6.9% ABV, just 150 calories and two grams of carbohydrates per 12-ounce can, Cool Cat offers a better alternative to many other alcoholic beverages.

Cool Cat tastes great right out of the can, but can also be poured over ice or used to create specialty cocktails. The spritzers are ideal while on the go – they're portable; recyclable; park, beach and festival friendly; and provide more bang for the buck than a traditional bottle of wine. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12oz cans (355ml) is $15.99.