49ers Sign Cool Cat as Preferred Wine Spritzer

Mar 29, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers have signed a partnership with Cool Cat, a Ready To Drink (RTD) lifestyle company offering a refreshing line of naturally flavored wine spritzer cocktails, to serve their products at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.

"Cool Cat is an incredible addition to the lineup of refreshing beverages served at Levi's® Stadium in 2022 and we are happy to welcome them to the 49ers partnership family," said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP of Corporate Partnerships. "We're always looking out for new brands to enhance the fan experience at our home games and we expect this partnership to be one the Faithful will love."

Beginning May 15, Cool Cat will also become the "preferred wine spritzer" of the San Francisco 49ers and be available for purchase in Levi's® Stadium.

"Music and sports are incredibly relevant to the Cool Cat lifestyle," said co-founder and CEO Rocco Venneri. "We've been successful with music sponsorships and are excited to incorporate sports into the mix, which will help raise brand awareness in our priority markets. We're grateful to organizations that stand behind both our brand DNA and product and are allocating resources to help minority brands like ours succeed."

Named "Best Spritzer" by Liquor.com, Cool Cat Wine Spritzers are available in four flavors – Original (Elderflower Mint Lime), Citrus, Berry and Grapefruit. The naturally flavored spritzers feature a base of California white wine and are naturally gluten free. At 6.9% ABV, just 150 calories and two grams of carbohydrates per 12-ounce can, Cool Cat offers a better alternative to many other alcoholic beverages.

Cool Cat tastes great right out of the can, but can also be poured over ice or used to create specialty cocktails. The spritzers are ideal while on the go – they're portable; recyclable; park, beach and festival friendly; and provide more bang for the buck than a traditional bottle of wine. The suggested retail price for a 4-pack of 12oz cans (355ml) is $15.99.

For more information and to purchase Cool Cat Wine Spritzers, visit drinkcoolcat.com and reservebar.com and follow the brand @drinkcoolcat on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and Spotify.

Related Content

news

49ers Foundation to Host Annual Golden Getaway Presented by Chevron

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Foundation's mission of harnessing the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth.
news

49ers Open Applications for the 'Follow Your Bliss' Award Grants

A total of $25,000 will be awarded to five of the Bay Area's most impactful and dedicated educators.
news

49ers EDU, SAP Partner to Provide Free STEAM Education Project Kits

The joint endeavor between EDU, Resource Area For Teaching and SAP expands the contribution to local education by bringing 2,500 project kits to Bay Area students.
news

San Francisco 49ers Expand Partnership with Vivid Seats

Associate Sponsor of the 49ers 2021 Playoffs to bring the 'Ultimate Fan Experience'; Launches $1,000 gift card giveaway in celebration of this weekend's NFC Championship Game.
news

49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2021 Playoffs

United is giving two fans round trip, first class flights to attend the 49ers Wild Card Game in Dallas; Levi's®, SAP and Vivid Seats sign on as associate partners.
news

49ers Announce Levi's® and United Airlines as First Partners in Mexico and UK

Long-time 49ers partners became the first brands to extend their team sponsorship rights to the franchise's newly acquired international markets.
news

49ers Anuncian Levi's® y United Airlines como Socios Internacionales en México y Reino Unido

Los socios de los 49ers desde mucho tiempo llegan a ser las primeras marcas en extender sus derechos de patrocinio del equipo a los mercados internacionales recién adquiridos por la franquicia.
Advertising