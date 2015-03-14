49ers Sign CB Shareece Wright to One-year Deal

Mar 14, 2015 at 08:04 AM
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Shareece Wright to a one-year deal.

Wright (5-11, 182) was originally drafted in the third round (89th NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. The four-year veteran played in 44 games (27 starts) for the Chargers, registering 129 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. He also added 14 special teams tackles.

Over the past two seasons, Wright started all 27 games in which he appeared and registered 115 tackles, one interception and 23 passes defensed. In 2014, he recorded a career-high 58 tackles and 10 passes defensed.

A 27-year-old native of Colton, CA, Wright played collegiately at the University of Southern California, where he appeared in 40 games for the Trojans. He registered 127 tackles, 13 passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks and one interception from 2006-10. He also tallied 24 special teams tackles and one blocked field goal in his career at USC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

