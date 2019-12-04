49ers Sign DB Antone Exum Jr.; Open DL Kentavius Street's Practice Window

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed DB Antone Exum Jr. to a one-year deal. The team also opened the practice window for DL Kentavius Street, who was placed on the Injured Reserve List on September 1, 2019.

Exum Jr. (6-0, 219) appeared in the first three games of the 2019 season with the 49ers and registered two tackles on special teams prior to being released on October 2, 2019.

A 28-year-old native of Glen Allen, VA, Exum Jr. attended Virginia Tech where he appeared 44 games (35 starts), including starts in the final 30 games he in which he played. He finished his career with 186 tackles, 36 passes defensed, six interceptions, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks and earned All-ACC honors two times (Honorable Mention – 2011 & Second-Team – 2012).