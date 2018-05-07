49ers Release G Zane Beadles

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday that they have released guard Zane Beadles.
"Zane is a consummate professional and has represented our organization with exceptional class," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "He is an unselfish guy who stepped up in a big way for our team last year and we can't thank him enough for all his contributions to the organization and our community. Zane is just the kind of player and person we would always be open to welcoming back down the road, but releasing him now provides ample opportunity to find the right situation with his next team. We wish him and his family all the best as he moves forward in his career."
Beadles (6-4, 305) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on March 22, 2016. Over the past two seasons (2016-17), he appeared in all 32 games (21 starts). Originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round (45th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft, he has not missed a game throughout his eight-year career. Last season, he appeared in all 16 games, which included one start at left guard and four starts at right tackle.
A 31-year-old native of Casper, WY, Beadles attended the University of Utah, where he appeared in 51 games (50 starts) and earned First-Team All-Mountain West honors during his final two seasons (2008-09) with the Utes. He also received First-Team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association and College Football News as a senior in 2009.