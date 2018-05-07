49ers Release G Zane Beadles

"Zane is a consummate professional and has represented our organization with exceptional class," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. "He is an unselfish guy who stepped up in a big way for our team last year and we can't thank him enough for all his contributions to the organization and our community. Zane is just the kind of player and person we would always be open to welcoming back down the road, but releasing him now provides ample opportunity to find the right situation with his next team. We wish him and his family all the best as he moves forward in his career."