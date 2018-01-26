49ers Re-Sign LB Nzeocha

Jan 26, 2018 at 05:03 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have re-signed LB Mark Nzeochato a one-year deal.

Nzeocha (6-3, 240) appeared in 10 games last season and registered four tackles on special teams after the 49ers signed him off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on September 25, 2017.

Nzeocha was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons (2015-17), he appeared in 18 games and registered four tackles.

A 28-year-old native of Ansbach, Bavaria in Germany, Nzeocha* *attended the University of Wyoming. He appeared in 39 games (26 starts) and finished his career with 207 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Waive WR Jalen Hurd; Sign Two to Practice Squad

Details on the 49ers latest roster moves.
news

75 for 75: Rolling the Rams

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Place Former First-Round Pick on IR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers Place Mike McGlinchey on IR and Make a Series of Roster Moves

San Francisco has promoted offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to the active roster and waived a linebacker from its practice squad.
Advertising