49ers Re-Sign LB Nzeocha

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday they have re-signed LB Mark Nzeochato a one-year deal.

Nzeocha (6-3, 240) appeared in 10 games last season and registered four tackles on special teams after the 49ers signed him off of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad on September 25, 2017.

Nzeocha was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons (2015-17), he appeared in 18 games and registered four tackles.