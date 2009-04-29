49ers Push for a Cure

Cardiologists were asked to sign up, raise money for the cause, and participate in a pushup contest on the day of the event to test their strength against the 49ers very own Strength Coach Mark Uyeyuma.

The event was emceed by 49ers great Keena Turner and consisted of multiple heats of six between the doctors and a finale with Uyeyuma on stage solo showing his strength. 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders even joined in taking part in one of the heats to help fight for the cure.

Despite Uyeyuma's perfect form and impressive pushup number of 84 in a row, he was beat out by one of the Stanford Cardiologists who totaled 113 pushups without stopping.

San Francisco 49ers safety Michael Lewis and linebacker Parys Haralson were also on hand to help support the cause playing the role of official counters for the pushups.

Following the contest, the group put the fun aside and discussed the real issue at hand, fighting hypertrophic cadiomyopathy.

Lewis knows heart disease all too well as he was unexpectedly diagnosed with atrial fibrillation as a freshman in college. Being a part of this event to continue research on heart disease is very important to him.