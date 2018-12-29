49ers Promote WR Max McCaffrey, DL Ryan Delaire to Active Roster

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they have promoted DL Ryan Delaire and WR Max McCaffrey to the active roster from the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the roster, the team has placed RB Matt Breida and WR Dante Pettis on the Injured Reserve List.

Delaire (6-4, 260) was originally signed to the 49ers practice squad on September 26, 2018 and was promoted to San Francisco's active roster on October 6, 2018. He appeared in one game prior to being waived on October 15 and re-signed to the team's practice squad on October 17.

A 26-year-old native of Windsor, CT, Delaire attended Towson University for two seasons (2013-14) where he started 27 games and registered 132 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four passes defensed. He transferred to Towson after three years (2010-12) at the University of Massachusetts. At UMass, he appeared in 18 games and finished with 28 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

Delaire will wear number 92.

McCaffrey (6-2, 200) was originally signed to the 49ers active roster on December 13, 2017 from the Green Bay Packers practice squad where he was inactive for the team's final three games of the season. After spending 2018 training camp with the 49ers, he was Waived/Injured on August 29, 2018 and later signed to the team's practice squad on November 27.

A 24-year-old native of Highlands Ranch, CO, McCaffrey attended Duke University, where he appeared in 53 games (38 starts) and registered 117 receptions for 1,341 yards (11.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. His father, Ed, spent 13 seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants (1991-93), San Francisco 49ers (1994) and the Denver Broncos (1995-2003) and his brother, Christian, plays for the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey will wear number 14.