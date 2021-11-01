49ers PREP Selects Keith Minor as Coach of the Week

The Encinal Jets are now 5-0 in their league after defeating a tough Castro Valley team. Castro Valley had all of the momentum late in the fourth, but the Jets defense came up with a big interception in the last 20 seconds to seal the 28-27 victory.

Keith Minor was born and raised in Oakland. He graduated and played offensive line at St. Mary's College High School before taking his talents to Laney College and Sacramento State.

It did not take long before Minor got the "coaching bug." His best friend, Mike Lewis, got him out there and the rest was history. He has coached at several schools before taking over as head coach for Encinal. A few of those schools consisted of his alma mater St. Mary's, Balboa High School and Berkeley High School. He has now been coaching for a total of 26 years.

Although it was not a life ambition for him, it quickly turned into a calling. Coach Minor wants to have a positive impact on every player he coaches. "I want to give kids an opportunity and teach them to use football as a vehicle to get their education," said Minor. "I want everyone in my program to be a successful role mode and citizen."

Encinal does not have the biggest team around The Bay, but Coach Minor's 23 players are in great shape. They play fast, tough and do not back down from anyone. The summer was dedicated to getting his players in the best shape of their lives. "We want to make practice harder than the game so the kids will not be phased by whatever happens," said Minor.

Friday night's game against Castro Valley was a great example of a team win for Coach Minor. It was hard for him to name just one person when asked about the standouts from the game. His senior quarterback, Garrett Deatherage (#16) had a big impact, finishing off the night 16-26 with 196 yards and two touchdowns. His senior running back, Frederick Tyler (#21) had 20 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown. He said the offensive and defensive line had the best game of their season. He was also proud of his junior kicker, Trevor Marsh (#20) for making all the extra points on a muddy field.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Minor will receive a grant for the Encinal High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. Minor will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank.