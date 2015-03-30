49ers Players Enjoy WrestleMania at Levi's® Stadium

Mar 30, 2015 at 04:42 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 

In this Monday edition of Niners Daily, we roundup all of the social posts from the San Francisco 49ers players who watched WrestleMania 31 on Sunday.

A record-setting crowd of 76,976 fans packed Levi's® Stadium to watch the WWE's brightest stars put on the organization's biggest annual event.

Although they didn't participate in the show like a certain former player, a handful of current 49ers (Eric Reid, Vernon Davis, Glenn Dorsey, Ian Williams, Fouimalo Fonoti, Lawrence Okoye and Brandon Thomas) were among those in attendance. 

@travisbarker performed his socks off tonight. Way to go my man! #wwe #levis

A post shared by Vernon Davis (@vernondavis85) on

@Wale #WrestleMania

A post shared by Glenn Dorsey (@glenn_dorsey) on

#WrestleMania #LevisStadium #SuiteLife 😎😎😎😎

A post shared by Ian Williams (@iwilliams93) on

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Juszczyk Active, Purdy and McCaffrey OUT vs. Rams; Inactives for #LARvsSF

QB Brock Purdy and RB Christian McCaffrey are inactive for the San Francisco 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Ways to Watch: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 18)

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's Week 18 matchup against the Rams at Levi's® Stadium.
news

49ers Make Series of Roster Moves Ahead of #LARvsSF; Downgrade WRs to Out

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

¡La Ofensiva Hace Historia!

Miguel Pasquel analiza la impresionante temporada que ha tenido la ofensiva de los 49ers.
Advertising