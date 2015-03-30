49ers Players Enjoy WrestleMania at Levi's® Stadium

In this Monday edition of Niners Daily, we roundup all of the social posts from the San Francisco 49ers players who watched WrestleMania 31 on Sunday.
A record-setting crowd of 76,976 fans packed Levi's® Stadium to watch the WWE's brightest stars put on the organization's biggest annual event.
Although they didn't participate in the show like a certain former player, a handful of current 49ers (Eric Reid, Vernon Davis, Glenn Dorsey, Ian Williams, Fouimalo Fonoti, Lawrence Okoye and Brandon Thomas) were among those in attendance.