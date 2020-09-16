49ers Announce Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have promoted CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed CB Ken Webster from the Miami Dolphins practice squad to a one-year deal. The team also placed CB Richard Sherman on the Injured Reserve List. Sherman is eligible to be designated for return following the team's fourth game of the season.

In addition, the team signed CB Brian Allen and CB Christian Angulo to the team's practice squad and placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on the practice squad Injured Reserve List.

Johnson (6-2, 200) originally entered the NFL as the second of two fourth-round draft picks (129th overall) by the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year career with San Francisco (2014-17 & 2019), the Seattle Seahawks (2018), Buffalo Bills (2018), Arizona Cardinals (2018) and Los Angeles Chargers (2019), he has appeared in 73 games (22 starts) and registered 151 tackles, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

In 2019, Johnson re-signed with the 49ers on May 28, 2019 and was released on August 30, 2019. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and appeared in two games prior to being released on September 28, 2019. Johnson re-signed with San Francisco on October 3, 2019 and appeared in seven games and registered two tackles. He then re-signed with the team on April 13, 2020, was released by the team on September 5 and was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. He was promoted to the active roster on September 12, appeared in the team's season opener versus the Arizona Cardinals and registered two tackles on special teams and reverted back to the practice squad on September 14.

A 28-year-old native of Pennington, NJ, Johnson attended North Carolina State University. In 50 games (28 starts) over four seasons with the Wolfpack, he finished with 217 tackles, 10 passes defensed, 4.0 sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. As a senior in 2013, he started all 12 games and registered 82 tackles, a team-high three interceptions, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Johnson will wear number 27.

Webster (5-11, 191) was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round (252nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Patriots on August 31, 2019 and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins the following day. He went on to appear in eight games (five starts) and register 19 tackles and one pass defensed with Miami. He was waived by the Dolphins on September 5, 2020 and signed to the team's practice squad the following day.

A 24-year-old native of Stockbridge, GA, Webster attended the University of Mississippi for five years (2014-18) where he appeared in 47 games (22 starts) and registered 125 tackles, 24 passes defensed and three interceptions. As a senior in 2018, he appeared in 10 games (three starts) and finished with 33 tackles, eight passes defensed and two interceptions.

Webster will wear number 35.

Sherman (6-3, 205) started in the team's season opener versus the Arizona Cardinals and registered four tackles.

Allen (6-3, 215) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round (173rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. In two years with the Steelers (2017-18), he appeared in 16 games and registered three tackles on special teams. He also saw action in one postseason contest with Pittsburgh. In 2019, he was waived/injured by the Steelers on August 27, 2019 and later spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. He then signed a Reserve/Future contract with Seattle on January 14, 2020, was waived by the team on August 10, signed with the Buffalo Bills on August 28 and was released on September 5.

A 26-year-old native of La Marque, TX, Allen attended the University of Utah for five years (2012-16) where he appeared in 42 games (12 starts) and registered 62 tackles, 14 passes defensed and five interceptions.

Angulo (6-2, 190) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28, 2020 out of Hampton University. He was waived by the team on August 30.

A 23-year-old native of Gibsonton, FL, Angulo appeared in 10 games for the Pirates, where he registered 18 tackles, 14 passes defensed and three interceptions. He transferred to Hampton following four years (2015-18) at the University of Cincinnati where he appeared in 11 games for the Bearcats.