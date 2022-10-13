49ers Partner with CA Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans to Promote Safe Driving Practices

Oct 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The San Francisco 49ers today announced a new partnership with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), which will focus on the organizations' shared priority of fan safety on the roads.

Throughout this season, the 49ers and Levi'sⓇ Stadium will promote the "Go Safely" game plan across digital and social channels including 49ers.com and LevisStadium.com. To kick off the messaging, 49ers DL Drake Jackson sent out a message to the Faithful, encouraging them to plan ahead when consuming alcohol.

The "Go Safely" game plan consists of three simple steps that, if followed, can help ensure fans are safe on gamedays:

  1. Before grabbing a drink, grab a designated sober driver.
  2. If planning to drink, pass the keys to a sober driver, take public transit, use a ride-hailing service, or call a sober friend or family member for a ride.
  3. Stick to the game plan and don't let friends drive impaired.

"One of our organization's highest priorities is fan and employee safety, which isn't limited to just at Levi's Stadium or just during the football season," said Jim Mercurio, 49ers Executive Vice President and Levi's Stadium General Manager. "Road safety is such an important message, so we are more than happy to use our platform as community leaders to be mindful and encourage safe driving habits throughout our region."

As part of the partnership, 49ers.com will undergo a complete "Go Safely" takeover for one holiday during the NFL offseason. Upon launching the site, all visitors will see graphics and a pop-up message encouraging them to drive safely and plan ahead when consuming alcohol.

Additional messaging will focus on highway work zone safety, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and being extra aware when approaching and passing by roadside workers and emergency responders.

"The 49ers have an active and loyal fanbase," said Barbara Rooney, OTS Director. "Our goal is for fans to share that same loyalty with choosing a safer, sober way to travel."

"49ers Faithful: Just like the offensive line protects the quarterback, you can help protect our highway workers and everyone on the road by choosing a sober way to get home," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans Director. "And when you see a Caltrans truck, flashing amber lights or traffic cones, have our workers' backs by slowing down, paying attention and being work zone alert."

To learn more about the OTS and its efforts to save lives on California roads, visit gosafelyca.org, and follow the OTS and Caltrans on social media @OTS_CA, @GoSafelyCA and @CaltransHQ.

For information on alternate, safe transportation options to and from Levi'sⓇ Stadium, visit www.levisstadium.com.

