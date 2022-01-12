49ers Open Practice Window for RB Trenton Cannon; Make Additional Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have opened the practice window for RB ﻿ Trenton Cannon ﻿. Additionally, the team restored S ﻿ Doug Middleton ﻿ to the practice squad from the practice squad Injured Reserve List, signed P Ryan Winslow to the team's practice squad and released QB ﻿ Tyler Bray ﻿ from the practice squad.

Winslow (6-5, 217) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018. Following his release from the Bears on September 1, 2018, Winslow later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019, 2021), Green Bay Packers (2020), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Washington Football Team (2021). He has appeared in six games and punted 22 times for 916 yards (41.6 average) with five downed inside the 20. He was released from Washington's practice squad on January 4, 2022. This season, he saw action in one game with Arizona, two games with Carolina and one game with Washington, punting 16 times for 625 yards.