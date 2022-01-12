49ers Open Practice Window for RB Trenton Cannon; Make Additional Moves

Jan 12, 2022 at 01:09 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have opened the practice window for RB ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿. Additionally, the team restored S ﻿Doug Middleton﻿ to the practice squad from the practice squad Injured Reserve List, signed P Ryan Winslow to the team's practice squad and released QB ﻿Tyler Bray﻿ from the practice squad.

Winslow (6-5, 217) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2018. Following his release from the Bears on September 1, 2018, Winslow later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019, 2021), Green Bay Packers (2020), Carolina Panthers (2021) and Washington Football Team (2021). He has appeared in six games and punted 22 times for 916 yards (41.6 average) with five downed inside the 20. He was released from Washington's practice squad on January 4, 2022. This season, he saw action in one game with Arizona, two games with Carolina and one game with Washington, punting 16 times for 625 yards.

A 27-year-old native of Wyndmoor, PA, Winslow attended the University of Pittsburgh (2013-17), where appeared in 51 games and punted 226 times for 9,513 yards (42.1 average) with 70 downed inside the 20.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Cowboys in Wild Card Round

Broadcast and stream info for San Francisco's postseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Postseason Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

49ers Announce United Airlines as Team's Presenting Sponsor of 2021 Playoffs

United is giving two fans round trip, first class flights to attend the 49ers Wild Card Game in Dallas; Levi's®, SAP and Vivid Seats sign on as associate partners.
news

49ers Get (Relatively) Healthy Across Roster Ahead of Wild Card Round

The 49ers could be getting several reinforcements back heading into Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys.
Advertising