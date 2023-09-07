49ers Name Lexus as Team's Official Luxury Vehicle

Today the San Francisco 49ers have announced a new multi-year partnership with global luxury automotive brand, Lexus. As part of the deal, Lexus becomes the "Official Luxury Vehicle" of the historic NFL franchise.

Highlighting the partnership is the new Lexus Lounge, a field level club at Levi's Stadium that offers club members a unique gameday experience. Outfitted with Lexus branding and model Lexus vehicles at exterior entrances, the club is accessible for all fans with field-level seats behind the South end zone and includes all-inclusive food and beverage. Pregame at 49ers games, Lexus Lounge ticket holders will have the opportunity to watch 49ers players enter and exit through the player tunnel, which is directly connected to the luxury space, providing one of the most unique and up-close fan experiences in the NFL.

"Lexus is a true leader in luxury. We couldn't be more excited to have them as a new member of our 49ers family," said Kevin Hilton, VP, Corporate Partnerships. "As two brands that prioritize creating meaningful memories, we both look forward to providing fans with a behind-the-scenes-like gameday experience with the new Lexus Lounge."

"We are thrilled to partner with the San Francisco 49ers organization where we share a drive for the fans to experience amazing," said Marcus Williams, general manager, Lexus Western Area. "Lexus is looking forward to elevating the fan involvement with the new Lexus Lounge and other exciting elements at Levi's Stadium."