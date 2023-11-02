49ers Name Foliatti Casino as Team's Official Casino Partner in Mexico

The San Francisco 49ers have announced a new partnership with Foliatti Casino, a Mexico-based casino brand with more than 15 years of market leadership. The collaboration marks the first of its kind across the league and underscores the team's ongoing commitment to bringing the team closer to its Mexican fanbase.

As part of this unique partnership, Foliatti Casino will serve as the presenting sponsor of 49ers Lucky Six via the team's Spanish-language website, 49ers.com/esp. The free-to-play game will enable Spanish-speaking members of the 49ers Faithful to compete each week for the opportunity to win prizes such as official merchandise and casino credit. Furthermore, in the coming months, Foliatti Casino will be the presenting sponsor of an official 49ers Watch Party event for 49ers fans in Mexico.

"Our collaboration with Foliatti Casino represents an exciting milestone as the first partnership of its kind," said Ryan Connors, Senior Director, San Francisco 49ers. "We're thrilled to be pioneering this path with an authentic Mexican brand like Foliatti Casino, and grateful that it will enable us to engage with new communities in Mexico and provide unique experiences for 49ers Faithful across the country."

As one of the most popular NFL teams in Mexico, this announcement represents a continued expansion of the 49ers brand into the Mexican market. Just last season, the organization hosted several events ahead of the NFL International Game in Mexico City, including fan rallies, watch parties, and a youth camp hosted by the 49ers Foundation.

"American football is one of the most followed sports in Mexico, so this is an exciting opportunity to connect with one of the most iconic teams in the league," said Pamela Loman Huerta, Operations Director, Foliatti Casino. "The 49ers Faithful are remarkably passionate, and we look forward to showcasing our state-of-the-art casinos with them, while creating new joint experiences for our players and VIPs."

This partnership applies to the Foliatti Casino brick-and-mortar casinos, which operate in the cities of Monterrey, Guadalajara and the State of Mexico, and is owned by Grupo CECOM. Wasserman Latam, the commercial AOR for the 49ers in Mexico, and Arbol Media, led sales and activation efforts for this partnership.