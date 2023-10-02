49ers Mourn Passing of Super Bowl Champion Russ Francis

Oct 02, 2023 at 12:15 PM

Former San Francisco 49ers tight end and Super Bowl XIX champion Russ Francis tragically passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the age of 70.

Originally drafted in the first round (16th overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Francis played 13 seasons in the NFL, including parts of six of which were spent with the 49ers (1982-87), and totaled 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. Prior to being traded to the 49ers ahead the 1982 season, he was a two-time All-Pro (1976, 1978) and a three-time Pro Bowl player (1977-79) with the Patriots. As a member of the 49ers, Francis recorded 186 receptions for 2,105 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a key member of the 1984 49ers team that won a franchise-record 15 regular season games and defeated the Miami Dolphins, 38-16, in Super Bowl XIX.

Born Russell Ross Francis in Seattle, WA, he attended the University of Oregon where he played two seasons (1972-73) and recorded 39 receptions for 588 yards and four touchdowns. He returned to the Patriots for his final NFL season (1988) after being released by the 49ers eight games into the 1987 season.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Multi-Year Contract Extensions for John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers have signed general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to multi-year contract extensions.
news

49ers Extend Radio Color Analyst Tim Ryan Through 2028

The extended contract will result in Ryan reaching the 15-year mark as a radio analyst for the team.
news

49ers Announce Details for First-Ever London Watch Party 

Located in the heart of London, the watch party event presented by Avery Dennison will allow UK Faithful to watch the game, build community and interact with 49ers alumni.
news

49ers Name Lexus as Team's Official Luxury Vehicle

The two prestigious brands announced a new multi-year partnership that includes Lexus naming rights to a field-level club at Levi's® Stadium.
news

49ers Announce Personnel Department Changes

The 49ers announced the promotions of Jeff Diamond, Hayden Frey, Crowley Hanlon, Ekene Olekanma and Matt Ploenzke in the team's personnel department.
news

49ers Announce 2023 Nunn-Wooten NFL Diversity Scouting Fellow

The 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Otis Riddley as the team's 2023 Nunn-Wooten NFL Diversity Scouting Fellow.
news

49ers Announce 2023 Bill Walsh NFL Diversity Coaching Fellows

The 49ers announced Dwain Bradshaw, Dashon Goldson, Ilyas Hamidzada, Jordan Hogan, DeOn'tae Pannell and Charles Williams III as the team's 2023 coaching fellows.
news

49ers Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by SAP

Exclusive ticket presale for 49ers season ticket members begins today at noon PT, while general on-sale opens Monday, July 17 at noon PT.
news

Tickets Now Available for 49ers Foundation Players for a Purpose Kickoff Event

The sixth-annual fundraiser event presented by SAP will be held on the 49ers practice turf and feature the entire 2023 player roster, coaches, alumni and team executives.
news

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.
news

Bobb McKittrick Receives PFWA Lifetime Achievement Award

Former San Francisco 49ers offensive line coach Bobb McKittrick was named a recipient of the 2023 Paul 'Dr. Z' Zimmerman Award by the PWFA.
Advertising