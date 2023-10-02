49ers Mourn Passing of Super Bowl Champion Russ Francis

Originally drafted in the first round (16th overall) of the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, Francis played 13 seasons in the NFL, including parts of six of which were spent with the 49ers (1982-87), and totaled 393 receptions for 5,262 yards and 40 touchdowns in his career. Prior to being traded to the 49ers ahead the 1982 season, he was a two-time All-Pro (1976, 1978) and a three-time Pro Bowl player (1977-79) with the Patriots. As a member of the 49ers, Francis recorded 186 receptions for 2,105 yards and 12 touchdowns and was a key member of the 1984 49ers team that won a franchise-record 15 regular season games and defeated the Miami Dolphins, 38-16, in Super Bowl XIX.